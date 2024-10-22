Edo poll: INEC must explain to the nation why they went rogue – Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside steps down from Flour Mills’ board to focus on Coronavirus fight

Atedo Peterside, the president of Anap Foundation, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must explain to Nigerians why it went rogue in the recently conducted Edo gubernatorial election.

During his appearance on Arise News on Monday, Peterside said he was “shocked” with the results he found on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IREV).

The founder of Stanbic IBTC said it is shocking that in an election that the voter turnout across the state was 22 percent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 98.5% turnout in some polling units and also got more votes than the number of accredited voters in others.

“I don’t waste my time blaming political parties, they are not the referee, they are not the umpire. We must hold INEC curable.

“Ever since the election in Osun, where INEC came out with credible result sheets on IREV, it is as if something has changed right from the presidential election, they went rogue. I hope that I will be held accountable,” Peterside said.

Monday Okpebholo of the APC was declared winner of the Edo gubernatorial election held on September 21.

The election has been disputed by opposition parties as well as civil society organisations, pointing to irregularities in the collation process.

