NUJ in pact with Polish media group to begin exchange programmes

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Poland Media Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Journalists House with a view to fostering media exchanges of programmes and cooperation between Nigeria and Poland.

The MoU would also help to promote communication between the two countries and in the process expose them to peculiar professional dynamics existing in both climes.

A statement signed by Shuaibu Usman Leman, National Secretary of NUJ, said the Memorandum was formally signed by leaders from both organisations.

While the President of the NUJ, Christopher Isiguzo signed on behalf of the Nigerian Union, Marek Traczyk, president of the PMA signed for the polish side with array of journalists from different parts of the world witnessing the historic agreement.

The agreement was part of the high points of the ongoing Belt and Road Journalists Forum taking place in Beijing, China, with leaders of over 80 Journalists Unions and Associations from across the six continents participating.

The two countries also agreed to expose their members to exchange programmes, capacity building programmes in Poland and Nigeria.

Other critical elements of the historic agreement include that the Nigeria – Polish House of Journalists is a mechanism jointly established by the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Polish Media Association to promote exchanges and cooperation between journalists from the two countries. Other financial intermediaries and associated institutions from other countries were also urged to participate.

It also expected that the “Nigeria – Polish House of Journalists would strengthen Nigeria interregional cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries to jointly promote exchanges and cooperation between journalists from Nigeria, Poland, and other Central and Eastern European countries.

“That the Association of Polish Media is ready to provide support and assistance to Nigerian journalists permanently or temporarily residing in Poland, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists is ready to provide support and assistance to Polish journalists staying permanently or temporarily in Nigeria.

“The press organisations of both countries are ready to actively organise bilateral and multilateral seminars, training and exchanges, exhibitions remotely and stationary. All interested journalists from other countries are welcome.”