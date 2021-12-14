NPHCDA wins Human Rights award for best federal institution

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has emerged winner of the best federal institution for its outstanding impact on the realisation of human rights in Nigeria.

The award was bestowed on the agency by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a ceremony held in Abuja on Friday 10th December 2021.

Speaking at the annual award ceremony held in commemoration of the International Human Rights Day, Salamatu Hussaini Sulaiman, the chairperson of the NHRC said the aim of the award was to recognise the efforts of institutions and individuals, and to encourage them to do more.

According to her, the commission will increase the number of the award categories in 2022 to cater for human rights defenders and development partners.

Commenting on the award, Faisal Shuaib, the executive director/CEO of NPHCDA expressed gratitude for the recognition of the agency’s efforts.

“I want to recognise the council of the National Human Rights Commission because it takes great leadership to envision awards that recognise institutions and individuals for the work they are doing. It is with such recognition that you encourage people to continue to do good works that preserve and promote human rights,” Shuaib said.

He also reiterated the agency’s commitment to improving the health and quality of life of Nigerians.

“Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right and over the years we have made considerable efforts at improving this access through the pursuance of our nine mandates. Our utmost aim remains to ensure that every Nigerian is healthy,” Shuaib added.

Shuaib dedicated the award to the management and staff of NPHCDA, who he described as the front-liners when it comes to healthcare service delivery to Nigerians.

The Human Rights’ awards are in three categories including the Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Governors and Civil Society Organisations that have distinguished themselves in the advancement of human rights in Nigeria.

Other awardees include Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.