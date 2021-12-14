Unicaf university student heads Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Nigeria

Josiah Akerewusi, a doctoral student of Unicaf University, has been appointed as the new registrar and CEO of the Nigeria Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

In a statement released by Olatunde Amolegbe, the president of CIS, Akerewusi, who is also a candidate of doctorate in business administration, was described as an accomplished professional and multiple award-winning finance expert with robust experience.

According to Amolegbe, “Akerewusi brought into his new position over three decades of industry experience in banking, insurance auditing, accounting, taxation, information management systems, management and financial advisory services as well as stockbroking.”

Akerewusi became the new registrar of CIS after serving as the assistant director and chief finance officer for the institute.

Besides, Akerewusi is a fellow of the chartered institute of stockbrokers (FCS), fellow of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an associate member of the chartered institute of taxation of Nigeria (ACIT) an associate of the Nigerian institute of management (ANIM) and an associate of the chartered institute for securities and investment (ACSI-UK) He had served in various top management positions before joining the institute in 2016.

Unicaf University management expressed its joy in having one of its own occupying such an enviable position. In a statement the institution congratulated Akerewusi for his new appointment, which indicates the kind of high calibre professionals that university attracts to its doctoral programmes.

Unicaf was founded in 2012 with its headquarters in Europe. The university has expanded its range to offer scholarships to students globally provided they meet certain eligibility criteria, though it initially focused solely on Africa.

Already more than 45,000 have taken advantage of the Unicaf’s university scholarships and registered to one of the partnership programmes. The number of students is estimated to increase to 100,000 by the year 2023