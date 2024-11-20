November TalkExchange Poll: Will Nigerians support a female leader in the 2027 elections?

The upcoming 2027 Nigerian elections are expected to be decisive in shaping the country’s political future. As discussions around leadership grow, an important question emerges: will Nigerians be ready to embrace a female leader, or will traditional factors such as religion, tribe, and gender continue to influence voters’ decisions? Just like some people think that gender is one of the major reasons Kamala Harris lost the US election to Donald Trump, simply because of her gender (which is not true).

This poll seeks to gather public opinion on the possibility of electing a woman as the next President of Nigeria. The questions aim to assess Nigerians’ attitudes toward gender in politics, their voting priorities, and whether these factors might change in 2027.

