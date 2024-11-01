Nigeria’s grid colapse: Public opinion on reliability, causes, and solutions

Nigeria’s power grid has long been a point of concern for its citizens. Power outages, infrastructure challenges, and frequent grid collapses have become all too familiar, impacting both residential and industrial areas.

To understand public perception of this critical issue, a recent survey gathered views from the BusinessDay October TalkExchange poll. The results provide insight into public opinions on the reliability of the national grid, the causes of grid collapse, government response, privatisation, and recommended solutions.

Reliability of the national grid

Most respondents expressed a lack of confidence in the reliability of the power grid. Only a small portion 18.2% considered the grid “very reliable” or “somewhat reliable.” In contrast, over 81.8% of respondents described the grid as “somewhat unreliable” or “very unreliable.” This data highlights a consensus that Nigeria’s power grid is not meeting the needs of its citizens. The reliance on an ageing and inconsistent infrastructure leaves individuals and businesses unable to fully depend on the grid for consistent power.

Causes of frequent grid collapses

When asked what they think is the primary cause of frequent grid collapses, 51.5% of respondents identified poor management and oversight. Following closely, 39.4% cited ageing infrastructure as the primary culprit. These two factors together suggest that many believe the grid’s structural issues are compounded by management failures. A small number of respondents attributed grid instability to insufficient power generation capacity (3%) and natural disasters or external factors (6.1%), though these were not seen as the primary drivers of the crisis.

Satisfaction with government response

The survey results revealed significant dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the power crisis. Only 15.2% reported being “satisfied,” while the majority 51.5% expressed dissatisfaction, with 33.3% feeling “very dissatisfied.” This suggests that a large portion of the public perceives the government’s efforts as insufficient and ineffective in addressing the power challenges. Many respondents believe that despite various initiatives, the power grid’s reliability has not shown noticeable improvement.

Support for privatisation of the power sector

Opinions on the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector were divided, yet there was notable support for this approach as a potential means of improving efficiency. Around 45.5% of respondents were in strong support, while 30.3% expressed general support. However, 23.2% either opposed or strongly opposed privatisation, citing concerns over its possible impacts on power costs for consumers. This split in public opinion shows that, while many see privatisation as a path to improved management and service, others worry about the financial burden it could place on citizens.

Suggested measures to prevent future grid collapses

Respondents provided detailed recommendations to address the power grid’s challenges and prevent future collapses:

Decentralisation of the grid: Many felt that decentralising the grid into regional mini-grids would enhance resilience. One participant recommended, “Decentralize the national grid and also improve the energy mix across hydro, gas, solar, and biomass.”

Significant investment in infrastructure: Public and private investment in new infrastructure is essential, according to respondents. One suggestion emphasised, “Massive investment, both private and public over a 10-year period. At least $15B per annum in investments is required to make the power system sufficient to support life and industrialization.”

Renewable and alternative energy sources: A few respondents suggested an energy mix involving solar, wind, and nuclear power. One participant advised, “There should be further exploration of other sources of power, apart from gas. These include coal, especially, wind, and water.”

Better management and accountability: Respondents stressed the need for experienced leadership and strict oversight. “Hiring of qualified and experienced personnel, as well as creating a policy that will exert VERY STRICT punishment on stealing, vandalism, and patronage of stolen power and other government assets, will go a long way to deter criminals from perpetuating their criminal enterprise,” one said.

Collaboration with global experts: Some saw potential in collaborating with global energy experts. One participant stated, “Focus on solving the problem, collaborate with Nigerian professionals and companies, and seek help from energy giants like Siemens.”

Community-level solutions: Others highlighted solutions tailored to specific regions. A respondent proposed, “States that are neighbours—e.g., Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and possibly Osun—should also consider cooperating to establish grids and systems. The major work at the Federal level should be regulation, coordination, and supervision.”

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

