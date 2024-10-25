October TalkExchange Poll: What measures should be taken to prevent future grid collapses in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s electricity grid has been plagued by frequent collapses, leading to widespread blackouts that significantly disrupt daily life and economic activities. In recent years, the national grid has collapsed over 200 times, with 105 incidents occurring between 2015 and April 2024. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has identified several critical factors contributing to this persistent issue.

The electricity challenges stem from a mismatch between supply and demand, where insufficient power generation leads to load-shedding protocols and, if unmanaged, grid collapses. Ageing infrastructure and inadequate investment exacerbate the situation, making the grid vulnerable. Gas supply shortages, often caused by vandalism and poor infrastructure, further limit power generation, as many power plants depend on gas.

Additionally, poor utility performance and untrained personnel hinder effective grid management, while equipment theft and vandalism create long-term operational problems. Economically, power outages severely impact Nigeria’s GDP, with a 1% increase in outages correlating with a 2.86% drop in GDP.

Experts recommend modernising infrastructure, improving coordination among stakeholders, and training personnel. Diversifying energy sources, including renewable options, could provide a more stable and resilient power supply for the country.

As Nigeria struggles with these ongoing challenges, public opinion remains vital in shaping future policies and interventions. What specific measures do you think should be taken to prevent future grid collapses in Nigeria?

