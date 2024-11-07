Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him and stressed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and unity.

Harris, who was bidding to become the first female president, told supporters that she had spoken to Trump and congratulated him.

“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” she said.

Donald Trump has made a dramatic return to the presidency, winning both the Electoral College and 51% of the popular vote. This historic victory comes four years after he left the White House in 2021.

While votes are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada, Trump has already secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win. These remaining states won’t change the final outcome.

Trump celebrated with his family and running mate JD Vance, promising a “golden age for America” and calling it “the greatest political movement of all time.” The Republicans also appear to have won control of the Senate, which they haven’t held since 2021.

