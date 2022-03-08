Northcourt, Purple collaborate on webinar to mark Women’s Day

Authorities of Northcourt Real Estate say they are working in collaboration with Purple Group to host a virtual event titled “Excelling as a Woman in Real Estate’ on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, as part of activities marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

Ayo Ibaru, chief operating officer at Northcourt, explained in a statement at the weekend that the goal of the Webinar was to inspire women in Nigeria’s real estate sector, disclosing that, at the event, distinguished female real estate specialists would share their experiences and discuss how they’ve been able to expand their businesses.

One of these women is Seyi Sowale, Group ED, Purple Group, who has over a decade of progressive experience in finance operations management within startups and global organisations.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the School of Management, Bradford University, UK and a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Accountants (ACCA), UK and an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Oyindamola Bamisile, GM at Northcourt, is another woman in this group. She is originally a chartered accountant that has garnered a breadth of experience in property and facility management. Together with Sowae, she will be spearheading the event.

“Other speakers at the event are Sa’adiya Aliyu, MD/CEO Urban Shelter; Joanna Omolara, Head of Corporate Communications, Eko Atlantic; Ife Adedoyin, Senior Manager at Deloitte; Faniyi, MD, M&E at Construction Kaiser, Chinwe Ajene-Sagna, CEO, Catalyst Group and Amara Musa, CEO, Wren Regent,” Ibaru revealed.

According to him, the webinar will be divided into two panels, the first of which will feature a discussion between women working in real estate services such as property brokerage, property management, facility management, valuation, and research.

The second panel will feature a conversation among women involved in real estate development and investment. Both panels share a common goal which is to discuss what other women need to know and do to succeed in real estate.

Attendance kicks off virtually by 2pm WAT and is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/2022EWIRE