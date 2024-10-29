Non-oil exports, agribusiness to headline Kano trade fair – KACCIMA

The Kano Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industry and Agriculture (KACCIMA) has said that the Chamber has finalised preparations for the 2024 edition of the annual Kano International Trade Fair with some key economic issues such as non-oil exports and agribusiness headlining the fair.

This year’s event, which is the 45th edition, will focus on ‘Non-Oil Export for Economic Prosperity”, and it’s scheduled to be held from the 23rd of November to the 7th of December, 2024 at the KACCIMA trade fair ground located on Zoo Road on Kano.

Garba Iman, the President of the Chamber, while speaking with BusinessDay, noted that this year’s event has been designed to showcase some of the innovations put in place geared at opening up the huge business, and investment opportunities in the State known as the gateway to the economy of Northern Nigeria.

Read also: NDE to register 2,653 Cross River’s youths, women for vocational trainings

Speaking through Kano Trade Fair Publicity for the Sub-Committee of the trade fair, the President of the chamber, estimated that over 300 hundred local and international exhibitors had already indicated interest to participate in the trade fair.

Among the big corporate companies that had shown interest in the fair, according to him, include Nigeria`s manufacturing giants, Dangote Group, BUA Group, Aspira Group, Mamuda Group, and oil giants such as Ammisco Group, A.A Rano, as well as key players in the banking sector, namely: First Bank Plc, Keystone Plc, TAJ Bank, in addition to The Alternative Bank.

Also, Iman said that players from the public sector, such as Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria’s Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and National Directorate of Employment (NDE), are also participating.

In the same vein, the Bank of Industry( BOI), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), are other public players within Nigeria`s ecosystem, that have shown interest in the fair.

Share