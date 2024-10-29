NDE to register 2,653 Cross River’s youths, women for vocational trainings

National Directorate of Employment (NDE)

Gabriel Udam, Cross River State Coordinator of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has urged youths and women to use the 2,653 slots given to the state out of the total 93,731 designed for various employment programs for unskilled and unemployed persons across the country.

Gabriel Udam advised on Monday during a press briefing in Calabar, the state capital, saying the program was fashioned as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda on employment initiative of the Federal Government in which the Directorate would provide vocational, agricultural and entrepreneurial skills training.

“This job creation initiative of the NDE finds effective expression in six out of the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

”Start-up capital, equipment and working tools will be provided for deserving participants at the end of the training, while others will be linked to credit-granting institutions to access loans.

“Cross River State Directorate would engage 2,653 persons out of the 93,731 in which they would be trained on vocational skills, agriculture, among others”, he said.

Udam, who explained that the exercise had commenced on October 21 and would end on 31st December 2024 with a registration link (http://www.nde.gov.ng), noted that a valid email address, passport photograph and National Identity Number (NIN), or would be needed for the registration.

