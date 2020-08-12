NoCopyCopy Launches Plagiarism Checker in Nigerian Higher Institutions

NoCopyCopy successfully launches in Nigerian Higher Institutions to promote integrity of virtual knowledge experience In the middle of the global spread of COVID-19 pandemic, startups particularly continue to expand into new verticals of education technology.

NoCopyCopy leads as Nigeria’s foremost startup in this regard as it successfully launches its plagiarism checker in Nigeria’s higher institutions to promote the integrity of virtual knowledge experience. In these unprecedented times, the world is faced with a new normal of increased online activity. This is fairly represented by the expanding demand and rapidly changing user behaviour in learning environments. This precludes the widely positive reaction to the disruption in the Nigerian EdTech landscape. NoCopyCopy is in the forefront of this positive wave as a champion of EdTech’s function and value in helping the Nation navigate these challenging times.

Stephen Ojji, the Chief Executive Officer of NoCopyCopy said in his statement that, “While these unprecedented times may have exposed the gaps in our education system, we believe technology will help to close this, at scale. We acknowledge the varied and laudable contribution by tech entrepreneurs but we’ve always believed that our endeavour is one of social impact in maintaining the integrity of virtual educational experiences.” Seeing the increased supply of information as a product, it is important to safeguard the rights of authors and creators and ensure decorous exchange of information within this ecosystem including creators, consumers, researchers and publishers.

In demonstrating its marketability, NoCopyCopy has secured signups from prominent Nigerian Universities. As a plagiarism checker, NoCopyCopy will help to provide proper referencing of intellectual work to students, lecturers, bloggers, executives and individuals while also preventing plagiarisation of intellectual property across Universities and Institutions in Nigeria and West Africa.

About NoCopyCopy

NoCopyCopy the foremost indigenous plagiarism checking platform is a social impact Lagos-based Educational Technology Start-up that is pioneering the value of ethics and originality in the Nigerian market by providing a broad spectrum of web platform service and mobile application which verifies the authenticity of documents. NoCopyCopy provides a Plagiarism Check and Digital Content Archiving Platform as a Service (PC-DCA PaaS) for Institutions and organizations.