No need for Road Safety, VIO in presidential convoy — Ogundipe

Toyin Ogundipe, former vice chancellor of University of Lagos, says there is an urgent need for elected officials to reduce the number of cars in their convoy.

He said the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) have no business in the convoy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima once the Police is in the convoy.

The professor of botany made the submission Tuesday during his address at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation of Opeyemi Bamidele, the senate leader in Abuja.

“There is need for our leaders to reduce there number of vehicles in their convey so that Nigerians will known that you feel their pains,” Ogundipe, the 12th VC of Unilag said.

“There is nothing VIO, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) among others are doing in the entourage of President and Vice President once you have police in the convoy.”