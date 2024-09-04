No more special promotions for police officers – PSC boss

Hashimu Argungu, chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC)

Hashimu Argungu, chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has said that special promotions in the Nigeria Police Force would be abolished.

This decision was made public during a meeting with a delegation of the executive members of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria on Tuesday.

The meeting took place in Abuja and was also attended by Taiwo Lakanu (DIG rtd), a commissioner in the PSC.

In a statement released by Ikechukwu Ani, head of press and public relations, PSC, Argungu emphasised that the commission would no longer act as a “rubber stamp” for what he described as an irregular means of promotion within the Nigeria Police Force.

“Promotions will now be based on merit, with officers required to pass prescribed examinations and meet other basic requirements”, Argungu declared.

He noted that special promotions do not exist in any police force around the world and stressed that the PSC, under his leadership, would not encourage such practices.

However, Argungu clarified that the law does allow for accelerated promotions for officers who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their duties. He cautioned that such promotions would be granted sparingly to prevent abuse.

“Promotion will now be on merit, and there will be written examinations and interviews.

“Seniority is now irrelevant in modern-day policing. Any officer who fails the promotion examination will remain at the same rank, and if they fail three times, they will be retired at that level for incompetence”, he stated. The PSC chairman called for the support of retired police officers, highlighting that their experience would be invaluable in this new direction.

He expressed pride in the Nigeria Police Force, in which he served and retired as a deputy inspector general, and reaffirmed his commitment to upholding its integrity.

“A policeman is like Caesar’s wife and should be above suspicion. It is country first.

“If I die and have to come back, I will still want to be a policeman. Police is a jack of all trades and master of all. I will not fail that institution, and I will also not fail the PSC”, he said.

Earlier, Paul Ochonu (AIG rtd), chairman of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, expressed the association’s loyalty and support for the PSC’s leadership.

He noted that the appointment of both the national security adviser and the chairman of the PSC from within the police force was a positive development and expressed hope for a united working platform with the inspector general of police.

Ochonu urged the PSC chairman to establish a positive and forward-looking partnership with the Nigeria Police high command, emphasising that such a relationship would benefit both federal agencies and the general public.

He also called for a strong working synergy among the three heads of the police, the commission, and the office of the national security adviser to maximise the benefits to the police force.