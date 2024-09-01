Alliance for Africa partners Police, trains 70 officers on Gender-based law

Aboki Danjuma, Commissioner of Police Imo State, has said that the Imo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law 2021, will contribute to combating violence and protecting the rights of individuals in the State.

Danjuma stated this during the kickoff of a day state–wide training on the VAPP Law 2021 held at the weekend in Owerri, Imo State Capital. The training, which was organised by the Alliance for Africa Initiative, was attended by 70 officers from the Imo State Police Command.

At the opening ceremony, the Commissioner of Police expressed his gratitude to Alliance for Africa Initiative for organizing the training, just as he stated that the workshop would significantly improve the Police officers’ understanding of the Imo State VAPP Law 2021.

He noted that it would lead to more effective implementation and enhanced service delivery, urging participants to actively engage in the sessions to fully benefit from the expertise knowledge and teaching of the facilitators.

Iheoma Obibi, the Executive Director of Alliance for Africa Initiative, who addressed the participants via zoom, commended the VAPP Law as a significant step in combating violence and safeguarding rights in Imo State.

She emphasized that the training was intended to improve officers’ effectiveness in managing gender-based (GBV) cases.

Uju Onyedieke, former member, representing Njaba State Constituency and representatives of the traditional rulers, Ekze Clinton Uboegbulam, and other dignitaries, underscored the importance of the VAPP Law for community safety and well-being.

The workshop, also included discussions on gender roles, approaches to sexual GBV, an overview of the VAPP Law, and ethical considerations for working with GBV survivours.

The training was concluded with the presentation of certificates and a photo session, marking the successful completion of the training.