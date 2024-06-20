NNPC, TotalEnergies sign final investment decision for Ubeta field project

…targets revenue above $7bn over 20 years

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Thursday signed the final investment decision (FID) for the Ubeta Field Development Project with TotalEnergies. The project is expected to yield revenue above $ 7 billion over 20 years.

The Ubeta Field Development Project aims to unlock 350 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/D).

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, Mele Kyari, the Group chief executive officer of the NNPCL said that the project was made possible due to the fiscal environment put in place by Tinubu-led administration.

He explained that the executive order on reduction of processes around contracting has allowed new fiscal terms for non-associated gas, and ‘sorting out’ issues associated with local content development.

“I’m very convinced that many more projects will come alongside this as we progress. And maybe not the right moment to make those announcements, but I know that a number of projects have been enabled by the executive order of Mr. President,” Kyari said.

“No doubt, this project will create opportunities, jobs, and everything that you can imagine, including making our energy investment much more productive. I know for sure that the engagements with our other partners will ensure delivery of gas sufficient to keep our train 1 to 7 active and at full capacity, and also realize our ambitions for train 7.”