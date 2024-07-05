NNPC, SPDC handover ultra-modern ICT center to Bauchi University

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) handed over a new ultra-modern ICT centre to Sa’adu Zungur University Bauchi.

Bala Wunti, the chief upstream investment officer of the NNPC limited said the gesture is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the NNPCL.

The official inauguration and handover of the ICT centre held at the main campus of the university in Gadau, Bauchi state, Bala Wunti said “This is indeed no mean feat and a milestone worthy of celebration.

He said “For several decades, the JV has consistently invested in impactful CSR initiatives across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Today, the JV is in Bauchi to celebrate the completion of a state-of-the-art ICT centre at the Bauchi State University, Gadau”

Adding that, “This project is a glimpse of the positive impact of the oil and gas industry on the fortunes of our nation. We kindly request your sustained collaboration as we strive to do more.”

“With the upcoming Kolmani Integrated Development Project, Bauchi and Gombe states are set to become the first 2 states in Northern Nigeria to join the oil-producing states in the country.”

Bala Wunti, the chief upstream investment officer of the NNPC Limited said “We look forward to receiving maximum support and cooperation from the state governments, traditional institutions, and host communities to guarantee the desired benefits are actualized in the interest of the nation,” he added.

While Osagie Okunbor from Shell Petroleum Development Company said “To us, this is another very important Social Investment project completed by Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture in North-East Nigeria.”

“The journey to establish this facility was driven by a vision to enhance educational infrastructure, support access to high-demand IT skills and inspire greater IT ecosystem in Bauchi State and North-East Nigeria.”

According to Okunbor, said that “The facility, which we are now inaugurating, is a two-floor ICT facility. A key feature of the facility is the visually stimulating collaborative workspace that fosters a environment where students engage in group work and brainstorming session and meetings. This promotes a collaborative work style essential for innovation teamwork.”

“During its construction, we engaged the services of several local contractors who played important roles in executing various scopes of work, ranging from supplies, craftsmanship, medical services, and scaffolding. This is a testar quality of experience in our host communities.”

In her part, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Fatimah Tahir commended the effort of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Limited and Shell Petroleum Development Company for the construction of the ultra-modern ICT centre in their University.

Fatimah said that the project will greatly enhance teaching and learning, adding that, “the centre will serve as a hub for innovation and a platform for the students to develop their technological skills.”

“I believe that this new new centre will not only benefit Sa’adu Zungur University community but also the society at large,” she said.

The vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatimah Tahir assured that the facility will be fully utilized and well taken care of for the benefit of its users.