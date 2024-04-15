NNPC, NIPCO Gas partner to establish 35 CNG stations

NIPCO Gas Limited is partnering with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to set up 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The company said the locations for 19 CNG stations have been identified with stage-wise approval from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) and other statutory authorities. It said four CNG stations would be completed in April/May in Lagos.

Nagendra Verma, managing director at NIPCO Gas, said at a briefing over the weekend that the firm has been involved in autoCNG development and expansion since 2009.

He said the company started with Benin City and expanded the autoCNG network to Ibafo in Ogun State and later to Kogi State.

He said with the initiatives and clear mandate by the current government, the autoCNG network expanded to Abuja FCT, Ibadan in Oyo State, and Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

NIPCO Gas presently operates 15 autoCNG stations across Nigeria and CNG vehicles from Lagos can travel up to Abuja and Kaduna by taking CNG from the in-between NIPCO Gas Auto CNG stations.

Verna said: “Under current government directives, NIPCO Gas has partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for expansion of autoCNG stations across various states of Nigeria.

“Partnering with NNPCL under directives from The Presidency brings along a huge sense of responsibility and commitment towards masses of Nigeria and Government.

“NIPCO Gas is honoured with this trust and belief by the government and NNPCL and has assured that we will not leave any stone unturned to make this Auto CNG expansion plan a reality which will relieve thousands and millions of citizens from the pain they are going through presently.

“For making this autoCNG expansion project a reality, we are getting due support and guidance from all including but not limited to PCNGI, NMDPRA, SON, NNPC, other Ministries and Departments, and Media who are also keen to see this as reality in near future.”

Verma said gas distribution and Auto CNG projects are capital-intensive projects which require huge investment and the highest level of commitment and perseverance and expressed hope that with support from all and with a continuous push from the presidency, the firm will make it happen.