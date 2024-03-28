NNPC says no price adjustment in view

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that reports suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide, were false.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications Officer of the company, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statementread, “The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”