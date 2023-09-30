Nnamdi Kanu: Supreme Court fixes hearing for October 5

The Supreme Court has fixed October 5, for the hearing of all appeals on the Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the appellant, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

On October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, delivered a landmark judgment in an appeal filed by Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu.

The case is challenging part of the Federal High Court ruling, which had retained 7 charges out of the original 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu, after striking out eight out of the charges.

The Justices of the Court of Appeal, in allowing the appeal filed by Mike Ozekhome SAN, directed the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“The intermediate court in the Landmark decision, proceeded in the aforesaid judgement to prohibit the Federal Government of Nigeria from further detaining Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or prosecuting him on any indictment or charge before any court in Nigeria,” Ejiofor said.

“On the October 15, 2023, Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, leading Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq., and others, will be exchanging the legal fireworks on behalf of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in urging the Supreme Court to dismiss in its entirety the frivolous appeal filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria against this landmark judgement of the Court of Appeal; and to further set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of its earlier judgment.

” We are very firm, and committed to our solemn belief that the wheels of justice,though grinds slowly, but grinds exceedingly fine and towards the attainment of justice at the end of the day.”

He expressed the confidence that at the end, justice shall prevail.