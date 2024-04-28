Coastal Highway: Nothing will stop govt from claiming right of way—Umahi insists

Minister of Works David Umahi says nothing will stop the federal government from claiming the right of way for the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project and ensuring that the project is delivered on schedule.

Umahi made the declaration on at the weekend while flagging off the demolition of structures on the project’s right of way in Lagos.

The minister directed the closure of the Landmark Beach Resort in Oniru, Victoris Island, Lagos where he said no major structure of the establishment would be affected apart from the shanties by the water front which are on the government’s right of way.

“The place is owned by the people who are sand filling it, and at the end of the day, there will be no more beach,” he said.

Umahi said it was unfortunate that the management of Landmark had been making so much about the project and playing politics with it. “The road must pass through. We are doing some minor adjustments. Our aim is to remain along the coast.

“Those who are playing politics with it can go ahead. My job is simple: to ensure the realization of the coastal road. It’s in the right-of-way within the coastal corridor which is the legitimate right of the federal government,” he added.

According to him, those affected by the ongoing demolition exercise would be adequately compensated, adding that the process of documentation has been put in place to ensure that the process of compensation is completed between May 2 and 3.

Umahi promised to be around throughout the week to address compensation related issues concerning the coastal road project.

Just before the flag off of the demolitions, Bolaji Ariyo, chief executive officer of Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle, where the exercise began, said he stood with the project’s vision “even if it causes inconvenience for some of us”.

“Even as the government is promising to make life easy for all Nigerians, some of us are affected, no doubt about it. But those affected are not up to the millions that will enjoy the coastal road. That’s why people like me have taken it to heart to also support the federal government and the minister to ensure that this road comes to life,” Ariyo said.

He further said: “It will ease traffic flow along this corridor. Somebody has to pay the price. The best thing is for all of us to support the realization of the project.”