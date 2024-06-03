NMA opts out of nationwide strike, says doctors will be on duty

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has announced that it will not participate in the nationwide strike by the labour unions which began on Monday, noting that it is not an affiliate of the organized Labour.

In a statement, signed by Benjamin Egbo, National Secretary General on Monday, the NMA assured the public that doctors will remain at their duty posts, providing necessary medical services.

Despite not being an affiliate of organized labour, the NMA expressed solidarity with the hardships faced by Nigerians.

The association emphasized its commitment to ensuring that healthcare services continue uninterrupted during this period of industrial action.

“The NMA acknowledges the difficulties and pain that Nigerians are currently experiencing,” the statement read. “We have not declared a strike action, and therefore, our doctors will be available to attend to patients in need of medical care.”

The NMA called on the government and relevant stakeholders to urgently address the underlying issues causing the current impasse. The association urged all parties to consider the plight of the average Nigerian and work towards resolving the situation to alleviate the suffering of the populace.

Meanwhile, The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, the Joint Health Sector Unions, and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria joined the strike, declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

BusinessDay observed that several patients were left without medical care in public hospitals in the federal capital territory.

During a visit to some public hospitals, including the National Hospital Abuja, Federal Medical Centre Jabi, and Bwari General Hospital, a significant number of health workers were absent, and a few were present, offering skeletal services.

Administrative staff at the National Hospital Abuja told BusinessDay that there will be a total shutdown from Tuesday and no health worker would be on the ground to attend to patients. BusinessDay observed some staff at the National Hospital and Bwari General Hospital leaving the hospital premises.