NLC’s new president urges government-labour cordial relationship

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has solicited cordial relationship between the Organised Labour and the three tiers of governments across the country.

Ajaero made the call while commissioning the newly-built Kogi NLC Secretariat under the leadership of Onu Johnson Edoka in Lokoja.

Represented by the General Secretary of the union, Emmanuel Ogwaja, he said that peaceful co-existence among labour and government would no doubt enhance productivity of the nation’s workforce.

Ajaero said that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour and misunderstanding between labour and government, as he commended the unity amongst the various unions in the state, stressing that when workers unite, their struggles would not go in vain, as he lauded the achievements of the NLC leadership in Kogi State, under Onu Johnson Edoka.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kogi State, Onuh Edoka disclosed that the project was solely executed through the union’s initiative and funding and that no government in power can seal its secretariat for whatever reasons.

“Numerous challenges were encountered during the building project, as the union got little support from stakeholders in the state.

“No government can come out and close this Secretariat if workers embark on strike. This Secretariat belongs to us. The Government offered little support in building of our Secretariat.

“We know what is happening in other states where NLC secretariat was built by the State Government, so we are careful that is why we went all out to source for fund to build NLC secretariat by ourselves with little support from government,” Edoka said.

Edoka, who will be handing over to a new Executive of NLC this week, appreciated Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for his support towards ensuring that NLC in Kogi State has their own Secretariat for over 30 years of their existence.

He, however, used the medium to also commend the Auditor-General of Local Government, Usman Ododo for his support in the completion of the Secretariat.

Edoka equally appealed to Kogi workers to always support NLC towards achieving their goal in the state.