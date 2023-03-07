Why we’ve endorsed, adopted Oborevwori’s candidacy – Delta ADC

Austin Okolie, chairman of the African Development Party (ADC) in Delta State, on Monday, has said that the party had x-rayed the various candidates of other political parties in this Saturday governorship election and found out that Sherrif Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the best man for the job.

He spoke in Asaba after a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP and ADC in the state wherein both parties endorsed the governorship candidacy of Oborevwori, with the ADC members unanimously adopting him as the parties’ sole governorship candidate for the election.

“After days of brainstorming, we have agreed that the only party to sustain the tempo of development in Delta State is the PDP,” Kenneth Gbandi, the Delta North Senatorial candidate of the ADC, added.

Gbandi further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its shortfalls in the just-concluded presidential elections as both the PDP and ADC would join forces at the state level to defend the mandate of the people.

Nixon Odimbu, candidate of the ADC for the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, harped on the need for the youths to be more involved in the next administration.

Michael Diden, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, had during the meeting disclosed that the reason the party entered into partnership with the ADC in the state was to deliver Oborevwori in the election.

He expressed trust that the partnership between the two parties would yield the desired results.

Diden, who is the chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), urged the ADC members to be committed to the PDP just as he advised them to beware of other political parties that would come to woo them.

Shimite Bello, executive assistant to the Delta State Governor on Export Initiative, told newsmen that the partnership with the ADC was part of the PDP’s strategies to deepen its reach with the grassroots.

According to her, we were able to convince the ADC members to adopt our candidate because of abundant evidence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s legacies in the past eight years.

Others who spoke at the meeting were Moses Iduh, the Delta North Chairman of the PDP, and Eucharia Okocha, state Woman Leader of the ADC.