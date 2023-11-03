NLC strike throws Imo into darkness – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), says the loss of electricity supply in the entire Imo is as a result of the industrial action by the organised labour union in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the EEDC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, on Thursday in Enugu.

“EEDC wishes to inform its esteemed customers in Imo State that the loss of supply currently being experienced follows the industrial action by organised labour union in Imo State.

“This led to the union shutting down our source of supply at Egbu Transmission Station, leaving us with no energy to distribute to our customers.

“As a result of this development, the whole of Imo State is without electricity supply,” he said.

According to him, “we appreciate the inconveniences this situation must have caused our customers, and we hope that the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman, however, assured the good people of Imo that the company is on standby to restore supply once the industrial action is called off.

“EEDC is committed to improving on its processes and delivering improved services to its esteemed customers,” he added.