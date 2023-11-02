I am not owing salaries in Imo — Uzodinma insists

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Thursday insisted that his administration is up-to-date on salary payments in the state.

The Governor while fielding questions from State House Journalists, after joining the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kogi and Bayelsa to receive his gubernatorial flag from President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial elections, challenged Imo civil servants being owed salary arrears in the state, to come out openly and say so.

Uzodinma insisted that he has been “paying salaries regularly, since he assumed office, in January 2020″

” I came into office in January 2020, salaries are now received through an automated system established by me.

Speaking on the protest rally spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), leadership and led by Joe Ajaero, the President of NLC, the Governor alleged plans to use his political opponents in the state to blackmail him.

He disclosed that the Imo State Council of the NLC had resisted attempts to be used to derail government activities, which led to its suspension by the NLC national body, and the institution of a caretaker committee for Imo NLC.

” I do not interfere in Imo labour matters, but I had to resist any attempt to force Imo civil servants to embark on demonstration.

Uzodinma who described the Imo drama as ” sensitive”, believes there is an attempt to blackmail his government.

He however insisted that ” Imo people have already taken their decision”

Timipre Silva, the Bayelsa state candidate of the APC, said the incumbent Governor is afraid of defeat, having entered the governor’s office through the back door.

” His case is like that of a dog that has tested blood”

He however assured that their actions will not deter him from winning the November 11 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.

” Even the PDP is aware, that in a fair contest, they cannot win. They had to cancel the results in Southern Ijaw in 2015 to have their way. Again in 2019, they accused a serving Senator of being unfit to serve as deputy Governor. But this time around, they will not succeed