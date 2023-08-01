NLC, FG adjourn meeting till 12 noon today, says Gbajabiamila

In an effort to avoid a nationwide strike scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that both delegates of the Federal Government and labour unions represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TLC) have agreed to continue their discussion at noon today (12 p.m. Tuesday).

Gbajabiamila disclosed this on Monday, a few hours before President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast. During the broadcast, President Tinubu pledged to address the pressing demands of Nigerian workers amidst challenges posed by the removal of fuel subsidy and the rising cost of living.

“We had a productive meeting, where we delved into the issues concerning government intervention and the current state of the country. We have agreed to adjourn the meeting until tomorrow. As you are aware, the president is scheduled to make a national broadcast today,” Chief of Staff Gbajabiamila said.

He further stated, “Before labour decides whether to proceed with the planned protest on Wednesday or not, we have chosen to adjourn this meeting.”

There remains optimism that the president will address the concerns raised by the labour unions. In his nationwide broadcast, President Tinubu had promised to consider implementing an upward review of workers’ salaries as part of his commitment to assist Nigerians in coping with the challenges arising from the fuel subsidy removal and the increased cost of living.

The outcome of the ongoing meeting will be closely monitored by BusinessDay to ascertain whether the labour unions will proceed with their planned strike or if an agreeable resolution can be reached through dialogue.

