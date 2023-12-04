NIMN, other marketing sectoral groups in talks to equip firms with survival strategies

Nigerian Institute of Marketing of Nigeria NIMN has entered into discussion with local and international marketing professional bodies to prepare corporate organizations for evolving marketing challenges and survival strategies.

With the understanding that marketing is the crucible of business, NIMN said it is entering into alliance with bodies such as AAAN, OAAN and other advertising and marketing bodies to draw faculties to equip marketers.

Idorenyen Enang, the President of NIMN told newsmen last weekend in Lagos that from next year, the institute will implement various learning and development initiatives for corporate members. The learning and networking initiatives will include boot camps, master classes and executive round tables.

According to him, the institute has equally formed strategic partnerships and affiliations with ARCON, CIM UK, Harley Reed, Sports Business Institute, and Lagos Business School. “These partnerships enable us to tap into a wealth of expertise and resources, further enriching the experiences of our members” allowing them to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Enang said a crucial aspect of the institute growth strategy is building a strong pipeline of student and graduate membership. “We believe in the power of education and the potential of young professionals. We are working closely with lecturers as institutional champions, as well as heads of departments and deans, to encourage their students to join the marketing community”

Effective from January 1st, 2024, he said the institute will be revise its membership subscription fees when Fellows will to pay N50,000; Full Members N30,000; Associates N20,000, and Corporate Members N750,000. “This revision is the first in over seven years and will enable us to continue providing valuable services to our members”.

The NIMN President said the 20 year old institute is dedicated at providing opportunities for growth and development, ensuring members have access to the latest industry trends and best practices.