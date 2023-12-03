Tope Sule recognized as one of the top 35 under 35 Marketing Communications Professionals in Nigeria

Tope Sule, who has been on our radar for some time now as one of the few young bright minds in the brand and marketing industry in Nigeria has recently been recognized and awarded as one of the top 35 marketing and communications professionals under the age of 35 doing amazing work and playing an active role towards the growth and development of the marketing and communications space.

Tope Sule is currently a brand and marketing manager at CWAY and also a Faculty member at Orange Academy where he trains young aspiring marketing enthusiasts. Over the years, He has been an impactful professional in his industry. We have watched closely his growth and are certain that he will be a force to reckon with in the near future. We have observed his keen interest in growing people and growing businesses as he has evolved over the years. He has worked on different campaigns for both local and global brands and his incredible efforts in brand building cannot be overlooked. Tope Sule also leads a non-profit organization; Inspiring Giants Africa Foundation where he champions different sensitizations and humanitarian projects aimed at developing young people against social vices.

The award and recognition was put together by the Brand Communicator, a leading and reputable body in the Nigerian marketing industry. The recognition was given to Tope Sule at the annual BrandComm Awards where brands and marketing professionals who have been setting the standard for excellence in marketing are recognized and awarded for their efforts.

Other recipients of the top 35 under 35 marketing communications professionals include Fred Akinmuyisitan(Head Portfolio Strategy and Marketing capabilities at The Heineken Company), Chioma Igwe(Marketing Manager Friesland Campina), Nene Bejide( Principal Consultant Blanche Aigle Communications), Olanisimi Oluwatobi(Marketing Manager, Trophy stout at ABinbev), and 30 other young promising marketing communications professionals pushing the frontlines and making commendable impact in the industry.