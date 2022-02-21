NIMC announces short code for 2022 UTME candidates

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has directed prospective candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) to check their National Identification Number (NIN) status using the short code *346# before proceeding for registration.

The directive was contained in a notice by the commission. The commission asked candidates to use the code using the mobile number used during enrolment.

It said candidates whose NIN could not be verified should send a mail containing their NIN and full name to nimc-jamb2022@nimc.gov.ng.

Read also:JAMB postpones 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise

“Please wait for at least four hours and dial the code again to get confirmation. Then you can go ahead with your 2022 UTME registration,” the commission said.

The UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise began Saturday, February 19, 2022 and will end Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had earlier scheduled the exercise to hold February 12, 2022. According to JAMB, the postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration. It added that the process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.