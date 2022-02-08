JAMB postpones 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) and Direct Entry(DE) registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, 12th February 2022.

The board in a statement on Tuesday said the exercise will now commence from Saturday, 19th February 2022 and end Saturday, 26th March 2022.

According to JAMB, the one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration. It added that the process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedback from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

There are also concerns that the postponement may also be as a result of the technical hitch in the National Identity Number (NIN) verification portal of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), which has resulted in a temporary suspension of the process. NIN is a requirement for candidates in the registration.

The board however assured that it is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians. “Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February 2022.”

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to keenly follow the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board,” the board stated.