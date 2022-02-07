JAMB to introduce self-service registration platform

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed plans to introduce self-service registration outlets in Abuja and Lagos to leverage the digital competence of its computer-savvy candidates for a more seamless registration process.

JAMB, while disclosing this in its Weekly Bulletin on Monday in Abuja, said the move is expected to reduce crowds at its accredited Computer-Based Tests, CBT, Centres in both cities, and expand the registration access points, in line with the extant federal government’s COVID-19 protocols.

The board added that the move is expected to advance the digital competence of candidates who can do the registration on their own.

Read also: UTME registration begins February 12th – JAMB

The board said the service provider, Bankfort, had assured of immense potential of the seamless registration mode.

According to the bulletin, Is-haq Oloyede, the registrar of the board cautioned proprietors of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres against fraudulent activities, including fleecing of unsuspecting candidates.

The registrar said that JAMB has zero tolerance for corrupt practices, hence will continue to partner with only reliable CBT centres, noting that some centres were sanctioned on account of the various infractions committed during the 2021 exercise.

He warned that the board would not hesitate to do the same should any of them be found wanting.