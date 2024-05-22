  • Wednesday, May 22, 2024
NCC begins public inquiry to review critical regulations

May 22, 2024

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has began a 2-day public inquiry aimed to review three regulatory instruments, including telecommunications networks interconnect regulations, guidelines for approval to disconnect telecommunications operators and dispute resolution.

Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, who stated this in Abuja, noted that the consultative forum is aimed at getting inputs from industry stakeholders as a way of ensuring inclusivity in its development of any regulatory instrument.

Maida said, “the first Regulatory instrument in our agenda today is Telecommunications Networks Interconnect Regulations. As we all know, interconnection plays a vital role in enabling seamless communication between two different networks, and facilitating the growth of the communications industry in Nigeria.

This review is crucial to keep pace with technological advancement, foster competition, protect consumer interest, align with international standards and improve regulatory efficiency in the industry.

“The second instrument to be reviewed is Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators.

As the industry continues to evolve is the main instances where disconnection of operators becomes necessary this guidelines lay out the procedural framework through which such approvals are granted, ensuring that they are carried out in a transparent and accountable manner.

Lastly, we will be reviewing the guidelines for is Guidelines for Dispute Resolution. Disputes are an inevitable part of any industry. In fact, it is indisputable in any transaction and having a robust framework to resolve them is crucial, and these guidelines aim to provide a clear and transparent mechanism for resolving conflicts within the communications sector promoting timely resolutions and ensuring that stakeholders are treated fairly.

The EVC reiterated it’s commitment in promoting an efficient, accessible and competitive telecom industry.
According to him, “The public inquiry we are conducting today is a testament to the Commission’s dedication to transparency and inclusivity ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and considered.

He said that these regulatory instruments play a vital role in shaping the communications landscape, adding that it is essential that they are visited and refined to address emerging challenges, trends and opportunities.

The instruments that we considered during the course of this public inquiry are vital in ensuring the communications sector meets the demand of the ever-evolving digital age,” he said.

“As disputes arise, we must evaluate and improve these guidelines to ensure they remain effective in resolving conflicts and promoting a stable telecommunications ecosystem.”

