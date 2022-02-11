NIMASA boss commends Nigerian Navy’s continuous support

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has commended the Nigerian Navy for its continued support to the Agency over the years.

Jamoh gave the commendation during his meeting with Rear Admiral Kohath Levi, the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited.

Jamoh commended the Nigerian Navy for hosting and securing the NIMASA’s Modular Floating Dockyard since its arrival into the country in 2018.

“We appreciate the Nigerian Navy for making available its facility for the Floating Dockyard since arriving Nigeria. This has ensured absolute security of this facility and as we all can see, the Dockyard is in good shape,” Jamoh said.

The NIMASA DG, who also used the opportunity to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the floating dock, said that efforts to put the facility into use have reached an advanced stage.

While receiving the NIMASA DG and his team, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi assured that the Nigerian Navy would continue to support NIMASA in the area of maritime security owing to the fact that safeguarding the Nigerian territorial waters is a collective responsibility of all critical stakeholders.

When put into use, the floating dockyard is expected to bridge the dry docking facilities gap in the Nigerian maritime industry, save revenue loss to capital flight of dry-docking abroad and raise additional revenue for the government.

Recall that the Federal Government had given approval for the Transportation Ministry to deploy the Modular Floating Dockyard on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. Based on this, NIMASA is working in conjunction with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to utilise the authority’s Continental Shipyard in Apapa to anchor the dockyard.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had described the Floating Dockyard as a profitable investment for the Nigerian Government.