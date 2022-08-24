Nigeria’s removal from Turkey’s E-visa list leaves falconets stranded

The removal of Nigeria from Turkey’s E-visa has left Nigeria’s super falconets stranded at Istanbul’s airport.

Photos of Nigeria’s Super Falconets sleeping on chairs and floor at a Turkish airport in Istanbul, Turkey, have emerged online.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday explained that a number of factors, including the inability to secure transit visas for players and officials of the U20 Girls National Team, Falconets, at the Istanbul Airport, led to the team having to stay 24 hours at the airport in Turkey on their way from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

“The NFF did not book the team’s tickets from Costa Rica; FIFA did. FIFA also did not envisage the hitches that saw the team delayed for more than three hours in Bogota, and another one hour in Panama. By the time the team got to Istanbul, the flight to Abuja had left.

“Our officials pleaded for compassionate transit visas so as to take the players and officials to a hotel inside the town, but this was not possible as they were informed that Nigeria had been removed from the list of countries whose citizens were issued visa-on-arrival in Turkey. The airline then took the team to a sleeping area at the airport and gave them tickets to have meals every five hours. This situation has nothing to do with NFF, who had made arrangements to receive the team in Abuja before the complications in travel arrangements,” Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, explained.

Nigerian visa applicants to the Republic of Turkey in the last two months have reportedly been barred from accessing the e-visa provisions but have instead been advised to apply via any Turkish Consulate.