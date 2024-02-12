Nigeria’s problems demand spiritual solutions, says Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, said on Sunday that Nigeria’s socio-economic and security challenges demand spiritual remedies.

Adeboye highlighted that while political leaders have made efforts, the nation urgently requires divine intervention.

These remarks were made during his meeting with Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

He said, “I am delighted to be here again. I was here about two years ago with the former governor. At that time I came to pray for some of my members who were kidnapped and were miraculously rescued. I came to encourage their families to let them know that all will be well.

“I have come again this time around because it has become clearer to us that the problems our nation is facing is more than political. Our problems will require quite a bit of spiritual solution.

“We, as a country, are blessed. We are blessed with people with great intelligence. We are blessed with all manner of resources and yet we have so many problems.

“It is not as if people in authority are not trying their best. They are doing as much as humanly possible and then we found out that when you have problems that are beyond human ability to solve them, you call on the Almighty. The reason we call Him the Almighty is because He has the power to solve all problems.

“So, we have been going round in our own little ways to support the efforts of all the various governments and parastatals to call on the Almighty to come to our aid because we need help. We need help and we need it urgently.”

Governor Sani responded by expressing that President Bola Tinubu requires the prayers and support of esteemed clerics like Adeboye to steer the nation towards greatness.

He said,“We also believe that from the remarks you made just now, our country, at this critical time, requires the intervention from people like you who are tested and who have in the past intervened and helped us to find solutions to our problems. We believe you won’t be tired. We also need an intervention at this critical time.

“Many Nigerians are losing hope and they have been very cautious about the future but like I said, we are going through difficulties because of what happened in the past and right now we have a President who is determined and focused and ready to take the country to a greater height and I have no doubt, with your intervention and prayers, that our President will certainly get it right.

“So far, Mr President has taken some very important steps towards moving our country forward but most of these steps are things that might be difficult at this critical time because they are major reforms we need; both economic reforms, as well as social reforms.

“And looking at some of the things that happened in the past hoping to connect them, we need some reforms that might be painful at this critical time but I have no doubt that in the near future, Nigeria will be better for all of us by the grace of God.

“So, we will continue to seek your advice, your wisdom, your support and most importantly, your prayers. We thank you for coming to Kaduna and we will continue to consult you for advice and wisdom, thank you.”