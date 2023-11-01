Nigeria’s music scene hits a crescendo with 115 Million Spotify Streams in October

Nigeria experienced a remarkable surge in Spotify streams during October. The data unveils an impressive contribution of approximately 115 million streams distributed across over 250 songs.

This represents a substantial 7.9% month-on-month growth, and when broken down, averages to a staggering 28.9 million streams per week and 3.8 million streams each day.

Though historical data for comparison is unavailable, these figures are certainly commendable, especially when considering the broader context of emerging markets.

Amidst the plethora of musical offerings, three tracks emerged as the reigning champions in popularity among Nigerians throughout October.

“Blood On The Dance Floor” by OdumoduBlvck, Bloody Civilian, and Wale seized the top position with an impressive 2,151,222 streams, narrowly surpassing Burna Boy’s “City Boys,” which secured the second spot with 2,109,128 streams. Asake’s “Lonely At The Top” secured the third position with 1,804,563 streams, making it a clear listener favourite.

The overarching takeaway from this surge in Spotify streams is the unwavering enthusiasm of Nigerians for their homegrown music.

This dedication was further exemplified as NATIVE Records claimed the top position within the coveted list of the Top 20 songs streamed by Nigerians on Spotify in October.

Boasting an impressive market share of 20.5%, NATIVE Records showcased its dominance with four tracks amassing a total of 5,584,174 streams. This achievement was notably spurred by the release of OdumoduBlvck’s album, “Eziokwu.”

EMPIRE slipped to second place, holding a 19.7% market share with four tracks accumulating 5,357,928 streams. The success of this label was propelled by the release of BNXN’s new album, “Sincerely Benson,” along with Asake’s “Lonely At The Top” and Basquiat.

Dvpper comfortably secured the third position with four tracks amassing an impressive 4,947,549 streams, resulting in an 18.2% market share. Notable artists like Shallipopi and Zerrydl played a significant role in propelling Dvpper to this position.

Zooming in on the specifics of what resonated most with Nigerian listeners in October, the top-streamed songs were as follows:

“Blood On The Dance Floor” – OdumoduBlvck, Bloody Civilian, Wale (2,151,222 streams)

“City Boys” – Burna Boy (2,109,128 streams)

“Lonely At The Top” – Asake (1,804,563 streams)

“Ask About Me” – Mohbad (1,762,251 streams)

“Ngozi” – Crayon, Ayra Starr (1,593,634 streams)

“Puff & Pass” – Zerrydl (1,386,072 streams)

“Oscroh [Pepperline]” – Shallipopi (1,320,360 streams)

“Peace” – Mohbad (1,248,731 streams)

“Pidgin & English” – BNXN (1,245,339 streams)

“PARIWO” – Mohbad, Bella Shmurda (1,232,193 streams)

As October unfolded, Nigerians reaffirmed their passion for music, especially for tracks hailing from their own local talent, setting the stage for an exciting November.