Nigerians must leverage supplements to address health disparities – QNET

As the world marks this year’s World Health Day, QNET, an e-commerce direct-selling company, has called on Nigerians and people in other developing countries of the world to leverage healthy supplements to address health disparities.

The company, which specialises in developing a diverse array of wellness and health products for people’s well-being, said this year’s World Health Day themed ‘Health for All,’ proves the need for universal health coverage.

It however, believed that economic, social, and environmental inequities can create health disparities, in which certain portions of society have fewer opportunities to achieve optimal health.

It further said that this is obvious in developing countries like Nigeria, with limited healthcare resources, where many people struggle to access essential vitamins and nutrients.

Giving insight into how the company is contributing to global health, Biram Fall, the regional general manager for QNET sub-Saharan Africa, said the company’s range of high-quality nutrition and supplement products promotes good health and wellness for all.

“QNET has been contributing to World Health Day by leveraging its expertise in nutrition and wellness to create accessible and high-quality products that can benefit people from all walks of life. It has developed its supplements to address many common and emerging health concerns, such as diabetes and immune system deficiencies,” Fall said.

Pointing out that an increasing number of countries have observed rising mortality rates due to cardiovascular disease, Fall said that QNET has a supplement that benefits cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure, promoting normal heart function, and improving blood circulation.

“Strong immune systems are vital to a healthy community as the world combats new diseases and threats like Covid-19. QNET’s strategy for reducing health disparities combines its effective, scientifically proven formulas with its innovative business model to provide everyone with quality health and wellness products

“Our goal moving forward is to create accessible, approachable, and holistic nutrition products that meet the needs of our customers while incorporating innovative formulas that go beyond other products in the market. This is why we are proud to partner with world-class laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers to ensure our consumer products are effective, beneficial, and made with the highest standards,” Fall added.

He further said that the company is striving to offer quality nutrition products to enhance overall health and also to ensure that essential vitamins and nutrients are accessible to people.

QNET marked its entrance into the Nigerian market with the certification of its products by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in Nigeria (NAFDAC).

According to Akeem Ajisafé, CEO of Transblue Nigeria Limited, who led the certification process for QNET, NAFDAC certification confirms the quality of QNET products, which are designed to meet the specific health needs of individuals in Nigeria and across the globe.