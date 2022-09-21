   
BusinessDay

Nigerians knock Aisha Buhari for posting daughter-in-law’s graduation photos amid ASUU strike

Nigerians are venting their anger at the country’s first lady, Aisha Buhari for posting on social media the graduation pictures of her daughter-in-law, Zahra B Buhari from a UK university. She graduated with first class honours in Architectural Science from Coventry University, United Kingdom.

The Facebook post which attracted over 28,000 likes, 19,000 comments and 5,000 shares in 18 hours have stirred up countless reactions amongst Nigerians.

ASUU Strike which began in February 14 have lingered and kept students at home for over seven months. The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) staged a protest at the Murtala Muhammed international airport, Lagos on  the 19th of September and they have vowed to extend the protest to Apapa Wharf and Tin Can Island ports and the Third Mainland Bridge.

Read also: ASUU strike: Passengers miss flights as students protest at Lagos airport

Here are some of the tweets

