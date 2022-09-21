Nigerians knock Aisha Buhari for posting daughter-in-law’s graduation photos amid ASUU strike

Nigerians are venting their anger at the country’s first lady, Aisha Buhari for posting on social media the graduation pictures of her daughter-in-law, Zahra B Buhari from a UK university. She graduated with first class honours in Architectural Science from Coventry University, United Kingdom.

The Facebook post which attracted over 28,000 likes, 19,000 comments and 5,000 shares in 18 hours have stirred up countless reactions amongst Nigerians.

ASUU Strike which began in February 14 have lingered and kept students at home for over seven months. The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) staged a protest at the Murtala Muhammed international airport, Lagos on the 19th of September and they have vowed to extend the protest to Apapa Wharf and Tin Can Island ports and the Third Mainland Bridge.

Here are some of the tweets

I don’t blame the Family for sending her abroad while others are on strike here, I blame the students here or anyone that has ever been affected by ASUU strike that will vote this evil again. Aisha Buhari Chi Chi Will Smith Northern Christians Iran Malik #ASUUStrikeMustEnd pic.twitter.com/3HdYJxBGMR — MC Miti (@mcmiti_) September 21, 2022

Dear H.E Aisha Buhari, your husband has achieved everything failure can offer, name them… Destruction of Nigerian Educational System… pic.twitter.com/88dJ2HIPyx — Jamilu Sufi 🇳🇬 (@JamiluSufi) September 20, 2022

You guys has offered Nigerians nothing but failure. Indeed your husband has already failed 100% And Aisha buhari still have the effort of celebrating their daughter’s graduation in the UK amid ASUU strike😳

Insensitive 😒🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BmEsLOalf5 — 𝙳𝙰𝚃𝚃𝙸𝙹𝙾❁ (@_Ya_imran) September 21, 2022

ASUU on strike for over 9 months & Aisha Buhari still posted their daughter’s graduation in the UK. The height of taking citizens for granted. So insensitive. Na wa pic.twitter.com/OxLpbpqX52 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 20, 2022

ASUU on strike for over 6 months & Aisha Buhari the virtual First Lady still posted her daughter’s graduation in the UK. This woman is so insensitive and it shows how our leaders in this country don’t take us serious. All of you that sold this uses family to us, God’ll judge you pic.twitter.com/C6zBct3WYD — Ọládélé 🇳🇬👑 (@Theoladeledada) September 21, 2022

A First Lady that is insensitive to the plight of Nigerian students 😭 shame on Aisha Buhari. pic.twitter.com/FL5si2d6zL — Giilo👑 (@gani_jonathan) September 21, 2022

My annoyance is not even for AISHA BUHARI because its not the first time she is doing this. I’m more annoyed with f**lish students at home supporting this same party in basis of tribalism, religion, my turn, our party. pic.twitter.com/pwpK41Iu5s — J. O. M. 👀 (@drjeff60) September 21, 2022

In the midst of a prolonged ASUU strike that has gone on for 8/9 months, Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, still went on social media to post & celebrate the graduation of her daughter from a foreign University! If I say I’m surprised, I’d be lying. These people have no shame! — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) September 21, 2022

Aisha Buhari celebrating her daughter in-law graduation when asuu has been on strike caused by her husband poor handling of the economy, yet one nama is telling northern Christians that their problem is Southern Christians. The strike is affecting both Muslims and Christians pic.twitter.com/sVQbl7eKuL — Dr. Nnanyelugo (@Nnanyelugo13) September 21, 2022

Aisha Buhari no send una. Cry till next year, she will not mind your tears. For her, it’s a time to celebrate a win and she is celebrating. Don’t worry about ASUU, they got nothing on the elites. 2023 is coming in fast, they will end their tenure and go home God help us all — Terkuma Iorjaah (@TerkumaI) September 21, 2022