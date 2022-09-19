ASUU strike: Nigerian students block Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport

Students and youth under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) came out in their numbers on Monday, September 19, 2022 demonstrating the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students’ mass action is in continuation of their protest against the ongoing industrial action. Already travelers, airport users, and motorists using the Ajao Estate link road to the International Airport are stranded as the students blocked all roads leading to the airport.

BusinessDay reporters gathered that the students blocked the way to the terminal with their vehicles, singing solidarity songs. They besieged the area as early as 7am on Monday, carrying placards and chanting songs showing their grievances concerning the on-going strike.

The international airport is currently blocked to traffic, including air travellers.

NANS in continuation of its promise to lock down the country if the federal government did not do anything urgently to end the lingering strike embarked by ASUU mobilised its members to demonstrate at the international airport road.

Recall that BusinessDay had on Wednesday, September 13 reported how NANS blocked the Lagos –Ibadan expressway venting its anger on the lingering strike.

According to a statement from the NANS president, the association is prepared to mobilise all students to shut down the country including the seat of power in Abuja.

“We will not beg again. We will be mobilising all students to shut down the country, including the presidential villa,” NANS president.

The students mounted roadblock on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway calling for an end to the lingering impasse between ASUU and the federal government.

The grieved students convened at the Sagamu junction of the country’s major interlink road early Tuesday morning demonstrating with placards with various inscriptions such as; “End ASUU strike or we end you”, “End ASUU strike permanently”, “I registered for a 4 years course”, and it is now six years without carry-overs”, among others.