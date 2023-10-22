Nigerian student allegedly killed in the Philippines

A Nigerian student, identified only as Ikem, was allegedly killed by people believed to be Chinese national in the Philippines on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

This was revealed on Sunday on the page of the deceased’s friend, Michael Ojuola.

Michael tweeted: “A friend of mine, A Nigerian Medical Student named Ikem studying in the Republic of Philippines 🇵🇭 was brutally murdered by a group of Chinese.

“They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and was beaten blue-black until he gave up the gh*st.

“This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship btw the Philippines and China.

“This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment cos of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital.”

Ojutola urged Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, and all relevant parties to address the matter.

NiDCOM replied to Michael’s tweet asking if he had brought the matter to the Nigerian embassy’s attention.

“Dear @michaelojuola,

Thanks for bringing this to public attention.

Was this formally brought to the attention of the Nigerian Embassy there in the Philippines?

Can you DM us and furnish us with more details?

His full name, location, etc

Please send to our official e-mail — (@admin@nidcom.gov.ng ) while our Chairman contacts the embassy.

“We will definitely look into the matter once we get more information.

“Our prayers are with the family and the loved ones. 🙏” NiDCOM tweeted.

The incident has sparked outrage among Nigerians, who have taken to social media to express their anger and sadness.

The hashtag #JusticeForIkem has been trending on Twitter, with users calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable for their actions.

A user of X tweeted “ This is sad. What’s the full story that lead to this provocation?

“There’s nothing he could’ve done to warrant this.”

Another user tweeted “This is so sad, I hope they don’t sweep this under the carpet, every necessary authority should follow this case up.”