Killaboi: Murder suspect arrested in Sierra Leonean nightclub

Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, a Nigerian man suspected of murdering his girlfriend, was arrested in Sierra Leone on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Nnanyereugo, popularly known as Killaboi, had been on the run since July 13, 2023, when he allegedly killed his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion.

According to reports, Nnanyereugo changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel and paid $25,000 to purchase a Sierra Leonean passport under his new identity.

He was arrested at a nightclub in Freetown, Sierra Leone, with some ladies.

The Nigerian police have yet to confirm Nnanyereugo’s arrest, but a picture of him in handcuffs is already circulating on social media.

His arrest is suspected to be a result of the combined efforts of the Nigerian police and their counterparts at Interpol.

Background

The tragic incident came to light when Killaboi took to his Instagram page, @Killaboigram_, to admit to stabbing Osedion during a heated argument.

He confessed to the crime after the victim was reported missing and her lifeless body was discovered in his residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State.

In a series of posts, Killaboi expressed remorse, stating, “I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now.”

Nnanyereugo’s arrest is a welcome development for the Nigerian police, who have been under pressure to resolve the case.

It is also a relief for the family and friends of Osedion, who have been seeking justice for her death.