Nigerian innovators honoured at Achievers Award 2022

The Lord’s Achievers Awards, an annual award ceremony organised by Nigeria’s finest premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, held its fourth edition on Saturday, 26th March 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre, amidst pomp and pageantry.

The event was established to recognise and celebrate young and exceptional Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 40, who have recorded notable success in their chosen endeavours. The theme of this year was “The Bold and Audacious”, spotlighting individuals who have made an impact in their field through bold and daring innovation, placed Nigeria on the map and proven the reward of perseverance and resilience.

Speaking at the event, Stanley Obi, General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak Limited highlighted how each individual’s work continues to influence and inspire others to contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation. He said: “Since the establishment of the Lord’s Achievers Awards in 2018,

“We have worked towards the vision with doggedness, birthing a platform that helps us to fulfil our desire to celebrate the journey towards success and every achievement along the way.

“Today, we recognise young, exceptional, and outstanding people who have recorded notable success and kindled within us a desire to contribute to national socio-economic development.”

He continued by explaining the criteria for being nominated and chosen as a Lord’s Achiever, stating “A Lord’s Achiever is young and vibrant, bold and audacious with their ideas, confident and unflinching in their resolve to develop innovative solutions.

They are deliberate about impact, outstanding and exemplary in leadership. In choosing each honouree, we consider the following: reach and scope of their work; duration since they commenced the work or initiative; and the potential for scale and future impact on wider socio-economic outcomes. With the increasing brain drain in Africa, we are especially proud of the strength and resilience of these individuals we honour today.”

Read also: ALAT Hackaholics 3.0 to drive innovation, entrepreneurship among young Nigerians

The celebrated honorees of this year’s awards cut across all segments of the Nigerian ecosystem, as they challenge social issues and deliver innovative solutions.

They are Tosin Olasiende, the Founder/CEO of Ladda and Money Africa, a platform that enhances financial literacy and investments leveraging technology; Akintola Adensami, Co-founder and CEO at Spleet Africa, a property tech solutions company whose work realises a basic amenity needed by all – Shelter; Bukola Bolarinwa, founder of Haima Health, Nigeria’s first online and mobile blood bank revolutionising the country’s blood supply system.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Lord’s Achievers Awards also specially recognized four young women who have made valuable contributions through their respective fields of interest.

The Lord’s Achievers Awards seek to chart the course for a new generation of impact-makers and community-builders whose activities inspire others and cause a ripple effect of transformation. Each year, a different set of young achievers are recognized and other youth, across the country, join in the celebration with raised hopes and renewed vigour to discover their passions and do more. These individuals, in turn, become achievers, inspiring the next generation, as they are handed the batons for success in a race to greatness.