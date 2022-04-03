ALAT Hackaholics 3.0 to drive innovation, entrepreneurship among young Nigerians

Nigeria’s leading digital bank, ALAT by Wema, has announced the call-for-entries for the second leg of the 2022 edition of its Hackathon programme tagged #Hackaholics 3.0 tagged ‘Building the Future’ which aims to drive innovation and entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

The next round of live pitches will begin on Tuesday, April 5, and end on Thursday, April 7, at Babcock University. Selected candidates will pitch their ground-breaking ideas to a panel of judges who will select the top contenders who will vie for ₦5 million in cash prizes at the grand finale in Lagos.

Babcock University is expected to host over 500 students and guests for this phase of the competition. The Hackaholics programme is targeted at young Nigerians who will devote their coding, product curation, and pitching skills towards providing solutions to rising issues across multiple sectors. The solutions are to focus broadly on the limitless possibilities in the future of technology, like non-fungible tokes (NFTs), Web 3.0, Metaverse, Blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT).

“The tech space is filled with innovative solutions that can solve critical challenges across target sectors that will create great value within the society. We want to encourage early-stage solution providers and be an integral part of the change. We are humbled to discover and support the next generation of tech giants who will use their creativity and talent to birth the future we all desire. We truly believe our aspirations as an organization align with the ambitious desires of these young minds,” said Solomon Ayodele, head of innovation, Wema Bank.

According to Ayodele, the programme aims to discover and nurture seed-stage startups to become the next Unicorn out of Africa and serve as a pipeline for grooming hirable tech talents in key areas of solutions engineering, data science, product management, and product design among others.