Nigerian firm wins largest diamond mining contract in Namibia

Nigerian-based Alpha Petroleum has secured the largest diamond mining contract in the Republic of Namibia and is set to commence operation on October 1, 2024.

NAMDEB, a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers Group, awarded the contract.

This is the first time the company has won a major contract in the Central African nation.

The contract, valued at $200 million, would grant Alpha Petroleum rights to conduct mining operations within specified areas of NAMDEB’s sea mining licence on a contract basis.

Mining will take place offshore, targeting diamondiferous gravels identified through past prospecting and mining activities.

The company’s shallow water mining vessel, equipped with advanced technology, will extract, process and recover diamonds.

The diamonds will be delivered monthly to the Contractors Treatment Facility in Luderitz, Namibia.

Alpha Petroleum aims to deliver 30,000 to 60,000 carats per annum, solidifying Namibia’s position as a significant diamond-producing nation.

This project is expected to have a substantial economic impact on the region, particularly in the Halifax Island and Kerbehuk mining zones.

Commenting on the contract, Dr Babajide Agunbiade, Founder and CEO of Alpha Energy Resources, expressed pride and enthusiasm.

“We’re glad to have emerged winners of the rigorous bid. We’re now ready to commence operations, executing the largest diamond mining project in Namibia, with a significant impact on the African continent,” he said.

When asked how this is going to boost the company’s outlook, Dr Agunbiade stated that good publicity boosts any company’s outlook.

NAMDEB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Namdeb Holdings (Proprietary) Limited, jointly owned by the Government of the Republic of Namibia and De Beers Group.

Alpha Energy Resources is a leading EPICC service provider in Africa’s mining and energy sector.

Alpha Energy Resources specialises in upstream and downstream services, with extensive experience in shallow to deep marine mining.

This landmark contract underscores Alpha Petroleum’s expertise and commitment to responsible mining practices, cementing Nigeria’s presence in the global mining industry.