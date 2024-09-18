2024 Nigerian Mining Week: Avenue to promote critical minerals, forge strategic partnerships

Dele Alake, the Minister of solid minerals development

Dele Alake, the minister of Solid Minerals Development has said the ministry is set to utilize the forthcoming Nigeria Mining Week as a platform to promote its critical minerals for domestic industrialization and foreign investment.

Alake made this known during a Pre-Event Press Briefing, announcing the 9th Edition of the Nigeria Week; scheduled to be held from 18 – 20 November 2024.

The minister represented by the permanent secretary Mary Ogbe, highlighted the importance of the Nigeria Mining Week as a forum that promotes Nigeria’s critical minerals, which offers significant opportunities for domestic industrialization and foreign investment.

To this end, he stated that the annual gathering has become the premier platform for stakeholders in the mining industry to engage in meaningful dialogue that will advance the sector.

”The Nigeria Mining Week has grown to become the premier platform for stakeholders in the mining industry, both within Nigeria and across the globe, to gather and engage in meaningful dialogue about the limitless opportunities that Nigeria Mining sector presents.

This annual gathering has consistently catalyzed advancing the discourse on the critical role our mineral resources play in driving national economic growth”, Dr Alake stated.

Continuing, the Honourable Minister hinted that the theme for this year’s conference will be centred on utilizing Nigeria’s vast mineral wealth for economic transformation.

He said ” The theme for this year’s conference, which we will reveal in the coming weeks, is centred on our shared commitment to utilizing our vast mineral wealth to propel Nigeria’s economic transformation. This vision is in line with the Federal Government Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes value addition, job creation and positioning Nigeria as a strategic player in the global commodities market”.

Furthermore, discussions on this year’s Mining Week will revolve on key issues affecting the mining sector, such as investment promotion, capacity building, technological advancements, and the importance of a well-structured community development agreement, the Honourable Minister revealed.

Speaking on its consistency, the national president of, Miners Association of Nigeria, Dele Ayanleke affirmed that the Nigeria Mining Week has lived up to its Motto of ”The One Event Shaping the Nigerian Mining Landscape”.

”The Nigeria Mining Week also provides unparalleled exposition of whether large, medium or small- scale industry players, to latest and emerging technologies and methodologies to enhance the high yield of returns mining investments”, Ayanleke enthused.

In his goodwill message, Habeeb Jaiyeola, Partner, Mining Sector, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) Nigeria asserted that the Nigeria Mining Week continues to be a platform where key progress, challenges and development points for the Nigerian Mining sector are discussed and solutions preferred to ensure that Mining in Nigeria becomes shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

The 2024 Nigeria Mining Week slated for November will be hosted by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, in partnership with the Miners Association of Nigeria, PWC and the VUKA Group.