Govt to receive $15m from Ganfeng on lithium mining in Nasarawa

Following the agreement reached between the Nassarawa State Government and Ganfeng Mining Company to takeover the lithium mining site allotted to the State within Endo Community, the State Government is expected to get $15 million, divided into $1.5 million yearly for a period of ten years in addition to other incentives.

Endo Community, which is in Nassarawa Local Government Area, will also receive $500,000 as support to execute any development projects of their choice.

The ten-year agreement, followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nasarawa State Government, represented by Nasarawa Mining Company Limited and the Ganfeng Mining Company, involving 1.5 Cadastre Unit recently allotted to the State Government by Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Similarly, the Chinese firm said it would start the construction of a state-of-the-art lithium processing plant in Endo Community by November, hoping to complete the project in December, 2025.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had sought the backing of the State House of Assembly to initiate a Bill that would compel State Government to remit certain percentage of accrued mining funds for the development of Communities hosting Mining Companies in the State.

Governor Sule, who hosted Danladi Jatau, the Speaker and other APC members from the House of Assembly, officially presented Mohammed Garba Isimbabi, member representing Toto/Gadabuke Constituency, who recently dumped NNPP to APC in the State.

According to the governor, the essence of the Bill when enacted and signed into law, would assist in the development of the host Communities where mining explorations are being carried out.

The governor, who informed the House that the State Government had signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Cadastral Office at the Federal Ministry of to mine lithium in Nasarawa Local Government Area, lauded President Bola Tinubu for transforming the mining sector for the overall development of the State and the Country at large.

Zhan Daowu, the General Manager, Gangfeng Mining Company, who spoke through an interpreter during the signing of the MoU said, his company would begin the construction of the new lithium processing plant on November 1st, 2014 and would be expected to complete the project in December 2025.

Daowu added that, the project when completed, would create a significant number of jobs for the local community, improve livelihoods and stimulate related industries, thereby contributing to the overall economic prosperity of people.