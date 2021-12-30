Nigerian Customs to begin training for enlisted candidates January 10

The Nigerian Customs Service has announced its readiness to commence basic training for the recently enlisted and documented candidates on Monday, 10th January 2022.

The training which is expected to run for six months, according to the Service, will take place in Customs training Colleges in Kano and Lagos.

Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer for Customs, in a statement on Thursday noted that all documented candidates of Grade levels 03, 04 and 06 are requested to arrive the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano, while those of Grade 08 are to report at Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday 9th January 2022.

“Recruits are to note that any act of indiscipline at any stage of the training programme will attract severe penalties which may include outright dismissal/ eviction from the College.

“Please also note that arrival at the designated College according to the specified levels above on Sunday 9th January 2022 is mandatory as training commences on Monday 10th January 2022,” he said.