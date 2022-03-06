Nigerian channels record revenue, subscriber growth on YouTube

Last year, 2021, the percentage of Nigerian YouTube channels that made at least N1 million and above in revenue, increased by over 60 percent, when compared to 2020. This was according to data recently provided following a YouTube briefing, which saw discussions on performance of the content creation ecosystem on the African continent.

While the company said six in ten Nigerian channels saw the seven-figure revenue growth, it however did not state how many of such channels existed in the years compared, to get a clearer picture of the reported growth.

It was also disclosed that over 650 channels have over 100,000 subscribers, an increase of over 50 percent, year-on-year, while 35 channels have over one million subscribers, also an increase of 50 percent over the previous year.

Curiously, it was also reported that over 75 percent of watch time on content produced by channels in Nigeria comes from outside of Nigeria, indicating more interest in Nigerian content from foreign locations.

The streaming platform, as indicated by announcements during the briefing is working to build a stronger team to manage activities and support initiative to help content producers grow.

One of such investments has existed since 2020 with the launch of the #YouTubeBlack Voices programme. It has seen creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa selected to participate in programmes (and benefit from funding) earmarked to help amplify their narratives and highlight their intellectual power and authenticity.

The YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 made up of 19 creators and 4 artists from Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) were among 132 creators from across the world, while the YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022 includes SSA artists, songwriters and producers including rising acts like Nigeria’s Ckay and Omah Lay and South Africa’s Major League DJz.

More recently, as part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2022 – 133 creators (26 from SSA – 4 KE, 11 NG, 11 ZA) from around the world were selected to participate in this year’s edition of the initiative dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to thrive on the platform.