Nigerian celebrities urge youths to get PVC before deadline

Nigerian celebrities are urging more youths to get involved in the 2023 election by registering for and picking up their Permanent Voter Cards. This is coming as a last-minute reminder as the deadline for the registration is only about four days away.

The likes of skit maker Debo Adedayo ‘Mr Macaroni’, music artiste Folarin Falana ‘Falz’, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Bolanle Olukanni amongst others are telling the youths that they have the power to shape the future the way they want it to go. But there’s a need for cooperation and participation in the voting process.

In a video statement seen by BusinessDay, the artistes gave their commitments and encouraged all to follow their examples.

‘‘We already saw this happen in October 2020 when we all came out with one voice asking the government for accountability,’’ Falz said.

Mr Macaroni admonished the youths to choose those politicians who have proven themselves and will lead the nation to where it’s supposed to be.

‘‘Where Nigeria will be highly rated for ease of doing business, millions of Nigerians have access to the right opportunities and resources to realise their dreams, when a Nigerian passport won’t bring embarrassing scrutiny at international airports among other aspirations,’’ the artistes said.

The youths were told not to believe the fallacy that their votes don’t count, they should not listen to the unfound argument but rather go out to vote.

Ighodalo urged everyone to ‘‘register and pick up their PVC’’.

Falz ended the video by saying ‘‘they told us we are the leaders of tomorrow, today is the tomorrow.’’

He humorously also added ‘‘you better register’’.

Nigeria’s electoral body INEC has declared July 31 as the deadline for PVC registration.